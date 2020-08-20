Telangana police rescue woman in labour from turbulent rivulet

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman with labour pains was rescued from a flowing rivulet by Telanagana police.

26-year-old Nitturi Srilatha from Supaka village of Mancherial was supposed to get admitted in a hospital at Chennur for delivery but got struck at the Edullabandam -Lingannapeta road as the Thunthungam rivulet was flowing with rage due to incessant rains in the region for the last few days.

Srilatha had started experiencing labour pains.

On learning the situation, Chennur rural Circle Inspector K Nagaraju and Kotapalli Sub Inspector Ravi Kumar arranged for a tractor to safely take her to the other end, TNM reported.

She was safely shifted to hospital.

A pregnant woman stuck near a flooding rivulet after developing labour pains has been safely ferried through waterflow&admitted in hospital by police in Chennur of Mancherial.

Srilatha was waiting for nearly two hours as the flood was in full rage before police arrived and rescued her.

Speaking to TNM, Inspector Nagaraju said “As the woman has already developed labour pain, we arranged for the tractor and did a trail run before ferrying her, it took 10-15 minutes to get her to the other side from where we had arranged a four wheeler auto to hospital.”

The rear blade of the tractor had ensured the smooth passage through the flow of water without losing the grip.

The woman is currently treated at a hospital in Chennur. The Inspector further informed that the woman is under observation and is out of danger.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) office said that 21 districts including Mancherial, Jagitial, Peddapalliand Nirmal will receive heavy to very heavy rains.