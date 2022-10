Hyderabad: Telangana Police conducted searches in the Student Academy Educational Society (SAES) in Jagtial town on Friday night. They seized a few documents that were claimed to be fake.

The Nalgonda police carried out the search in the academy and seized a few documents and certificates from different universities, following allegations of supplying fake educational certificates to job aspirants.

The academy’s owner Khaleel was taken into custody.