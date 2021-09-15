Telangana police to hold 21st October martyrs’day in grand manner

Hyderabad: The State police has decided to hold the upcoming police Martyrs’ day scheduled to be held on October 21, next month in a grand manner.

The DGP of the State M. Mahender Reddy today said that they would also hold police flag day in equally grand manner from October 21 to October 31. He made these remarks while addressing a review meeting held on the issue at his office.

The additional DGPs of the State like Govind Singh, Rajiv Ratan, Jithender , B Shivadhar Reddy, Anil Kumar , Swathi Lakra IGPs Prabhakar Rao, and Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra took part in the review meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Mahender Reddy said that they were taking steps for the massive participation of the people of the state and added that the celebrations will be held by following Covid virus prevention steps.

He said that the central government had issued orders to celebrate police the flag day from October 21 to October 31.

He asked the police officials to hold open house in a police station of a zone besides conducting online essay writing and elocution competitions.