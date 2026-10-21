Telangana police vacancies to be filled by 2028: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that all vacant posts in the Telangana Police Department will be filled by 2028.

He announced while attending the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial in Goshamahal Police Stadium, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, October 20.

Revanth Reddy pays tribute to police martyrs

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister honoured police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. He said Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to remember their sacrifices.

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Revanth Reddy recalled the incident of October 21, 1959, when Chinese troops ambushed Indian Police personnel at Hot Springs in Ladakh. Ten personnel were killed while protecting the Indo-Tibetan border.

He said 154 police personnel across the country had died in the line of duty this year.

LIVE: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy Participates in Police Commemoration Day Parade at Police Martyrs’ Memorial, Goshamahal Police Stadium, Hyderabad https://t.co/EOIXPfC2xn — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 21, 2026

Telangana Police personnel remembered

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Telangana Police personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the public. He remembered ASI Dev Singh, constable M Pramod Kumar, Sheelam Kamlakar and constable Gajula Sowmya.

Revanth Reddy said the sacrifices made by police personnel while carrying out their responsibilities could not be adequately expressed in words.