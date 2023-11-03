Telangana polls: List of AIMIM candidates likely to be out today

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to announce the list of party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls today.

The MP is scheduled to address a press conference at the party headquarters, Darussalam, at 2 p.m.

Ahead of the release of the official list of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls, there are rumors in the political circles that Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Noor Uddin Owaisi, will receive a party ticket.

There are also rumors of a reshuffling of some of the party’s MLAs for the Telangana Assembly polls. It was also hinted at by Asaduddin Owaisi in a public meeting held in Hyderabad earlier.

As these are just rumours, nothing is final until the party releases the list of candidates for the Assembly polls in Telangana, which is likely to be released today.

Historical performance of AIMIM

AIMIM began contesting Assembly polls in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1989. In that year, it contested 35 seats and won four.

Following is the list of the number of candidates contested and won by AIMIM in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh:

Election year Seats contested Seats won 1989 35 4 1994 20 1 1999 5 4 2004 7 4 2009 8 7

After the formation of Telangana State, AIMIM contested 35 seats and won seven. In 2018, the party contested eight seats and won seven.

Election year Seats contested Seats won 2014 35 7 2018 8 7

The list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana may have more than eight names.