Telangana polls: List of AIMIM candidates likely to be out today

Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to address a press conference at the party headquarters today.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2023 12:27 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to announce the list of party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls today.

The MP is scheduled to address a press conference at the party headquarters, Darussalam, at 2 p.m.

Rumors regarding list of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

Ahead of the release of the official list of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls, there are rumors in the political circles that Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Noor Uddin Owaisi, will receive a party ticket.

MS Education Academy

There are also rumors of a reshuffling of some of the party’s MLAs for the Telangana Assembly polls. It was also hinted at by Asaduddin Owaisi in a public meeting held in Hyderabad earlier.

As these are just rumours, nothing is final until the party releases the list of candidates for the Assembly polls in Telangana, which is likely to be released today.

Historical performance of AIMIM

AIMIM began contesting Assembly polls in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1989. In that year, it contested 35 seats and won four.

Following is the list of the number of candidates contested and won by AIMIM in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh:

Election yearSeats contestedSeats won
1989354
1994201
199954
200474
200987

After the formation of Telangana State, AIMIM contested 35 seats and won seven. In 2018, the party contested eight seats and won seven.

Election yearSeats contestedSeats won
2014357
201887

The list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana may have more than eight names.

