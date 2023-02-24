Telangana: Postal department to hold ‘Dak Adalat’ on March 10

Hyderabad: Telangana’s postal department authorities will be holding a state-level Dak Adalat to hear public complaints and grievances related to postal services on March 10.

The chief postmaster general of Telangana circle at his office in the city will be holding the Adalat virtually (online mode).

Also Read SCR, Postal Dept collaborate to provide doorstep parcel services

Grievances related to staff matters, service matters, and matters pending with courts will be discussed in the meeting.

People residing in Telangana have been directed to send their complaints and grievances to the assistant director of postal services (PG), K Janardhan Reddy, office of the chief postmaster general, Telangana circle, Hyderabad-500 001 on or before March 3.

The letters should be written neatly in an understandable manner and envelopes should be super-scribed with the words ‘DAK ADALAT’ on the outer cover invariably.

The postal officials have further requested the complainants to intimate their mobile number or email address for communication along with their complaint invariably.

The link for joining the meeting will be intimated to their mobile number numbers or emails.