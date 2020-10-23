Telangana Poultry Breeders extend Rs. 1 crore relief aid

Hyderabad: Rs 1 crore was contributed to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for extending aid to the flood affected families by the Telangana Poultry Breeders Association. Today meeting MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao the cheque for Rs.1 crore was handed by Errabelli Pradeep Rao, president of Telangana Poultry Federation along with general secretary Mohan Reddy, according to a press release.

Ramreddy, managing director of Sneha Poultry Farm Ltd., along with Varun, also contributed Rs.1 crore to the CMRF by handing over the cheque to the Minister.

Prasanna, executive director, GMR Group, along with company representative Kishore Kumar, contributed Rs.2.5 crore to the CMRF and handed over the cheque to Rao.

