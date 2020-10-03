Telangana: Poverty-stricken couple sells daughter for Rs 30,000

Hyderabad: Extreme poverty drove a family in Gadwal to sell their two year old daughter for just Rs 30,000. The dealing was made in the name of adopting the child.

According to district child welfare officer Kusum Lata, investigations were made on receipt of information about selling of child by the parents.

Parents of the girl claim that they have adopted the child but during police investigation it has been found that the girl has been sold for Rs 30000.

Police informed the officials of Child Welfare Department after which the girl was shifted to Shishu Vihar.

Source: Siasat news