Telangana power demand peaks record 14,794 MW on March 1

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 14,794 MW as against the 12,966 MW recorded on the corresponding date in 2022.

According to Transco officials, this was the highest peak demand witnessed in the state since its formation and also predicted that the demand may touch 16,000 MW with consumption up to 300 million units in the coming days.

TS Transco (Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited) and Genco CMD (Chief Managing Director), D Prabhakar Rao said, “The hike in demand majorly comes from high power consumption in industries with an increase of 20 percent this year in the districts along with the rise in cultivable areas.”

The agriculture sector accounts for 30 percent of the total electricity consumption in the state since a majority of farmers use borewells for cultivating crops.

Various projects have been taken up by the state government after the state’s formation and hence Telangana increased its power generation capacity by 9,680 MW while another 7,962 MW of electricity on projects under various stages of construction is being supplied.

Over Rs 38,000 crore was spent by the state government to develop infrastructure in the sector to continue a 24×7 free power supply to farmers.