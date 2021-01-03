Telangana: Preparations afoot for 7 Corporation, Municipal elections

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: The preparations are underway for elections of seven Municipalities and Municipal corporations in Telangana state. In this regard, the Election Commission has written a letter to the state government.

It is learnt that simultaneous election will be held for Greater Warangal, Khammam Municipal Corporations as well as Achampet, Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal and Kothur Municipalities. There is a strong likelihood of the elections being held in April or May this year.

The term of Greater Warangal, Khammam Municipal Corporations as well as Achampet (Nagarkurnool Dist) Municipal Councils shall expire on March 14, 2021. Similarly, the term of the Siddipet Municipality shall expire on April 15.

No election was held in the past for those districts which were upgraded from Gram Panchayat to the Municipality status. These include Nakrekal (Nalgonda District), Jadcherla (Mahbubnagar), Kothur (Rangareddy Dist). These Municipalities have completed their five-year terms. As per the Telangana Municipal Act 2019, the preparation for fresh elections must begin three months before the expiry of the Municipalities’ term. Accordingly, the Election Commission wrote a letter to the state government urging for the preparations.