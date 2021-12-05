Telangana prepared for third wave of COVID-19: Health director

Hyderabad: Telangana has tripled its oxygen generating capacity and maintained 27 oxygen containers on reserve in anticipation of an increase in Covid-19 infections caused by the new variant, omicron.

“Also, 26 PSA oxygen generating units have been commissioned through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of firms,” stated director of public health Dr G Srinivasa Rao in an interview with the TheTimes of India. In addition, 27 containers with a capacity of 540 metric tonnes (MT) have been provided for the transfer of liquid oxygen. The state’s oxygen generating capacity has been boosted from 135 MT/day to 327 MT/day.”

“In addition, 5,200 paediatric oxygen beds have been reserved in various government hospitals for Covid-19.” “We are totally prepared to deal with the scenario if a third wave emerges,” he stated, adding that while a quick spread of the new variant has been expected, it may not be severe, and hence preparations would be adequate to deal with any eventuality.

Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA) president Dr Bhaskar Rao said efforts have been made not just in the government sector, but also in private hospitals, which have purchased oxygen tankers that can store enough liquid oxygen for three to four days. “There was a tanker shortage for the second wave.” “Most of the corporate hospitals have now put up extra oxygen-producing units, while the smaller and mid-sized ones have made tanker preparations.” So far, 39 PSA plants have been installed in private hospitals.

The health department urged the people to use government facilities, and patients with moderate to severe symptoms, whether or not they have a positive Covid report, can go to any of the government-run Covid facilities. At government hospitals, beds would be allocated based on clinical needs, and treatment will be offered at no cost.