Telangana preparing to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 9th June 2021 3:34 pm IST
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, amid coronavirus pandemic (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Hyderabad: Ahead of possible third wave of COVID-19 that is likely to affect the children, the Telangana health department has drawn up the plans to tackle the pandemic. It has increased the beds capacity in the government hospitals apart from upgrading the facilities in the ICU and ensuring oxygen supply.

The department have directed the government district hospital officials to come up with separate wards for the treatment of children.

According to the government data, there are around 40 lakhs children below the age of 5 years in the state. Recently, through the pulse polio program, an estimated 36 lakh children were accounted whereas 90 lakh children are below the age of 14 years.

The government is preparing the grounds on a war footing note for the treatment of the children.

Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education has said that the government is well equipped to handle the third wave of COVID-19. He said that the government has formed a committee of expert doctors from the Gandhi and Niloufer hospital to oversee any eventualities. He added that 1500 more beds have been added in the Niloufer hospital besides the government is also planning to prepare a paediatric ward in the adjacent MNJ Cancer Hospital as well.

