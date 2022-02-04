Telangana: Priest caught stealing money from Kothagudem temple

Kothagudem: Sri Peddammatalli temple priest, was allegedly caught taking money from a hundi at the temple in Jagannadhapuram village, Paloncha Mandal, in the district.

The temple was run by Endowment Department located at Paloncha Mandal, Kothagudem, Telangana. The accused was identified as Sheshu Shastri.

On January 29, a CCTV camera captured the event. According to temple officials on Thursday, the priest Sheshu Shastri was observed taking money from a hundi during the afternoon hours on a day when no one was at the temple.

Also Read Hyderabad: Protest at Makkah Masjid over attack on Owaisi in UP

The temple’s executive officer, Sankatala Srinivas, has sent a notice to the priest, requesting an explanation. In February 2021, the priest was alleged to have been banned for four months for stealing a devotee’s necklace.