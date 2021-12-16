Telangana: Private engineering colleges to increase fees by 15 percent

Hyderabad: Engineering and pharmacy education is likely to be more costly in Telangana. The management of the private colleges are gearing up to increase the fee by 15 percent. The Telangana Audition and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) will take a final decision regarding the increase in fees.

In this regard, a notification is likely to be issued within a week and the increased fees will be implemented from the academic year 2020-23.

According to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a review for an increase in the fee can be made every three years. The TAFRC will take a look into the facilities provided by the colleges before taking a final decision.

There are 158 engineering, 112 pharmacy, and 54 Pharm-D colleges across the state. Currently, the minimum fee in engineering colleges is Rs 44000 and the maximum is Rs.1.34 lakh.

There are 25 private colleges across the state where the fee is more than Rs. 1 lakh while the remaining colleges charge less than Rs.1 lakh as fee.

The officials of the private colleges management are planning to increase the fees by 15 percent from the next academic year. If the increase is approved by (TAFRC) then the minimum fees of the engineering colleges will be Rs.50000 and the maximum will be Rs.1.50 lakh.

From the year 2019, due to the Corona pandemic there are no physical classes in the educational institutions and the authorities are relying on online education. A question is being asked why the fees are being increased in such a scenario.