Telangana: Private school teachers to get financial aid from April 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with the officials on the state government’s decision to extend financial aid to all school teachers and staff working in private educational institutions.

Telangana government has decided to provide Rs 2,000 and 25 kg of rice to private teachers and non-teaching staff from April 20.

The education minister and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday conducted a review meeting through video conference with district collectors and officials and instructed them to identify the beneficiaries.

Along with Colleague Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu held meeting via Video Conference with all District Collectors regarding distribution of Rs. 2000 and 25 KG Fine Grained Rice for every Private Teacher@trspartyonline pic.twitter.com/DJg2r2srFK — Gangula Kamalakar (@GKamalakarTRS) April 9, 2021

Officials told the minister that they would need Rs 42 crore per month for the expenditure. They already have prepared an action plan for implementing the programme. While about Rs 29 crore will be spent towards providing the cash incentive, another Rs 13.57 crore will be spent towards procurement/distribution of about 3,625 tonnes of rice at the rate of 25 kg for each beneficiary.

It is estimated that over 1.4 lakh teachers are working in the private educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha Reddy said that the Education Department will send links to all districts through which data of beneficiaries should be uploaded between April 10 and 15. The scrutiny and complaints will be addressed from April 16 to 19.

The promised amount of Rs. 2,000 will be deposited directly in the bank account of the beneficiaries during April 20-24.

Similarly, rice will also be distributed to beneficiaries through fair price shops during these days.

The minister assured that every beneficiary will get the assistance. The Telangana government has decided to support the teachers and staff of private educational institutions who are struggling the temporary closure of educational institutions in the wake of COVID-19.

The beneficiaries will get the assistance till the schools reopen, the minister said.