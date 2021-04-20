Telangana: Private school teachers to get financial assistance from today

Hyderabad: The decision of the Telangana state government to provide financial assistance and rice to the private school teachers will be enforced from today. It is estimated that 1,18,004 teachers will get the benefits. Out of them, 1,06,383 lakh are teachers and 11,621 are non-teaching staff.

The bank account of the private school teachers will be credited with Rs. 2000 from April 20 and 25 kgs of rice will be distributed from April 21 to 25.

It has to be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao took this decision.

The online applications of the private school teachers have been submitted to the District Education Officer. After getting clearance from the District Collector, the list has been forwarded to the Directorate of Education.

For the implementation of the scheme, 32 crores has been sanctioned for monetary benefits and the civil supplies department has made 3.625 tons of fine rice ready for distribution.

The private school teachers’ bank accounts, Aadhar numbers and phone numbers have been saved by the directorate of education with DEO’s of 33 districts submitting their details.