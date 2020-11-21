Telangana: Private transporters to join nationwide strike on Nov 26

Hyderabad: All the private transportations in Telangana will join in support of the nation-wide bandh against the BJP-led central government on November 26.

On Friday, the call for strike poster was released by members of the joint action committee, consisting of several trade unions including All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) and Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC).

In a report by the Deccan Chronicle, the Telangana Auto Union Samakhya general secretary A. Satish Reddy demanded the revocation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. “Along with that, we demand the formation of a transportation workers board and waiving off transportation tax for the lockdown period that began in March, until December 31.”

Other demands include ‘extortion of usurious interests’ by private financiers for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown, besides payment of Rs 10,000 per month to auto and cab drivers for the same period when they had no work and exemption from paying EMIs against vehicle loans till March 31, 2021.

He also demanded that the TRS government provide all cab drivers with double bedroom houses.