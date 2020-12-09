Telangana: Process for selecting next TPCC president initiated

Hyderabad: The process of selecting the next president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has begun after the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy as the state president.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, senior Telangana Congress Leader, speaking to ANI said, “After the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the high command of Congress has initiated the process for selecting the next president for Congress in Telangana by seeking the opinion of the senior leaders of Telangana Congress.”

“It is really important that the person who is to become the next president of TPCC must be a loyalist and committed to the ideals of the party. Doing so will instil confidence in the core members of the party,” Shashidhar added.

He further said, “Over the years, we have lost elections and this issue must be reviewed and the next president must be able to send a strong message that Congress party stands again and expose the mistakes of both Telangana government as well as the central government. Over the years, we couldn’t reach out to the people and talk to them over the various issues the people are facing and all these issues have to addressed while selecting the next president for Congress in Telangana.”

Source: ANI