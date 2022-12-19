Telangana: Property feud, affair suspected in death of 6 in Mancherial

Hyderabad: In an incident reported on December 17 from Mandamarry mandal of Mancherial district, the police suspect an illicit affair and property dispute led to six people being burnt alive.

Following the incident, six persons including three family members of Shanthaiah, one of the victims, and three contract killers were taken into custody for questioning. It is to be noted that Shanthaiah, a Sigreni worker was reportedly living with his colleague Padma and her husband at their residence.

Shanthaiah’s wife Srujana, a head nurse at a hospital was perturbed by the fact that the man had nominated Padma as the beneficiary of his property. She is suspected of having plotted the murders. She allegedly pressured her husband to quit the job so their son could take it up.

Also Read Telangana: 2 children among 6 killed in Mancherial fire

However, the victim took voluntary retirement to make way for Padma’s son to get a job and also gave her Rs 25 lakh. Irked by Shanthaiah’s obsession with his paramour, Srujana paid two persons to get her husband killed. The two killers were identified as M Laxman and A Ramesh.

The duo poisoned the food, which was consumed by the six victims. As the victims fell unconscious, they set them ablaze using petrol, reported The New Indian Express.