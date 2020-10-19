Telangana property survey work temporarily stalled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to temporarily halt the survey work of properties in Telangana under the city limits due to heavy rains. This has been decided keeping in view the rain situation and engagement of officials and workers of various departments in relief works. Municipal Corporation sources informed that the campaign launched to record property details in Dharani portal has been temporarily stalled.

Until further orders by the state government the survey work will not be resumed. Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao during the review meeting of damages caused by the rains had directed the officials to deploy more officials and workers for relief work. It was decided to distribute CM Relief Kits among the flood victims, which comprise of food items worth Rs 2800 and three blankest to each family. Affected families will get Rs 5 kg rice, 1 kg Tur Daal, half kg edible oil, 200 gms chilli powder, 100 gms turmeric powder, 200 gms sambar powder, 1 kg salt, 250 gms turmeric, 1 kg flour and 100 gms tea.

It must be noted that the property survey work was already being carried out at snail’s pace. People have objection on the questions asked in the survey as a result municipal staff carrying out the survey did not get cooperation by the public.

Source: Siasat news