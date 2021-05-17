Telangana: Property tax worth 101 crores collected

Hyderabad: Through the early bird scheme provided by the Telangana government, 101 crores of property tax was collected by the authorities until May 14 from 129 municipalities and 12 corporations.

Warangal corporation stood first with 12.16 crores collected from 28,767 candidates. Nizamabad district collected 6.84 crores while 4.92 crores was collected in Karimnagar district.

Due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state government has extended the last date of the early bird scheme for the financial year 2021-22 in all the urban local bodies areas including the GHMC till May 31.

In this way, the public can avail the scheme and take advantage of the government offer by paying the property tax before the deadline.