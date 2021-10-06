‘Telangana providing incentives of over Rs 1,110 crore in Aarogya Lakshmi scheme’

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for women and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that the state government has spend an estimated Rs 1110.89 crore on the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme till August 2021. She said that the government is providing nutritious food to pregnant women, nursing mothers and children in the state.

While replying in the assembly session, Rathod said that under the supervision of the chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme was introduced on January 1,2015 to check malnutrition and anaemia among women and children.

“As part of the scheme, the state government provides 200ml of milk, one egg and one meal per day to pregnant women, new mothers and children. She added that the scheme also provides 16 eggs in a month to each children aged between 7 months and 3 years, whereas 30 eggs are given to children aged between 3 years and 6 years åt Angadwadi centres,” she added.

Rathod further said that the scheme has covered an estimated of 4,65,805 pregnant women and new mothers, 10,43,419 children aged between 7 months and 3 years, while also providing benefits of the scheme to around 6,74,336 children of age group of 3-6 years.

On salaries provided to the Angadwadi teachers, the minister said a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,500 was paid to them. She said that the Centre was paying Rs 2700 while the state government was contributing a larger sum of Rs 7800 of the total salary.