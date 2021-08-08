Telangana: Qutb Shahi era Koilkonda Fort grabs tourists’ attention

Hyderabad: Qutub Shahi era’s Koilkonda Fort which is located in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana is grabbing tourists’ attention.

The fort which is located on a hilltop is 140 km away from Hyderabad. It was the frontier of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

An ancient tank is located on one of the sides of the fort. To enter the fort, one has to pass through seven gates.

The fort comprises a mosque, eidgah, and pond in its vicinity. It also has an ashoorkhana dedicated to Bibi Fatima (R.A).

As the fort is situated at the top of the hill, Koilsagar reserviour can be viewed from it.

On a distance of 34 km, the Koilsagar reservoir is located. This dam was built by Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan during 1945-48. The reservoir is surrounded by mountains.

The tourist guides advise the public to visit the Koilkonda fort during the winter season.