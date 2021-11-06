Telangana: Rabi us Sani moon not sighted

Hyderabad: The monthly organization meeting of the state Ruyat e Hilal Committee to declare the start of the next Islamic month i.e., Rabi us Sani 1443 took place on Friday evening under the guardianship of Islamic Scholar Syed Mohammed Qubool Badshah Quadri at State Asthana Shatriya in Dabeerpura, Hyderabad.

It was noted that the sky was clear and the crescent was not sighted in Hyderabad City. According to the declared reports of Ruyat e Hilal Committee of various states such as Gulbarga Sharif, Bijapur, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Nanded, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, and Surat, the new moon was not sighted.

Therefore, based on the principles of Islamic laws the Ruyat e Hilal Committe of Hyderabad declares that Saturday, November 6, 2021 will be Rabi ul Awaal 30th,1443.

Present in the meeting was Scholar Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Scholar Syed Hasan Ibrahim, Scholar Syed Mahmood Badshah,Mufti Syed Saqeer Ahmed, Scholar and Dr.Syed Ali Hussaini and others.