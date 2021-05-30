Telangana: Rainfall expected in several districts in next 48 hours

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 30th May 2021 12:51 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The weather department in it updates have mentioned that rainfall and thunderstorms will occur in the next 48 hours in several districts of Telangana namely Adilabad, Komarabheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadari, Bhongir, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

In the bulletin issued it is mentioned that on May 31, June 1, and June 2, all the districts of Telangana state will witness rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees was recorded in Hyderabad yesterday.

