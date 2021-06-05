Telangana: Rainfall expected in the next three days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Telangana may continue to witness rainfall in the next three days. The weather department in its bulletin have mentioned that several districts have witnessed signs of monsoon arrival resulting.

Due to the heavy rains electricity was disrupted in various districts namely Narayanpet, Gadwal, Wanaparty, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Malkajgiri.

Concerned authorities have also received complaints of water stagnation in low lying areas whereas suburban areas of the city have recorded drop in temperatures.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the state government instructed the district collectors to take necessary steps to safeguard the godowns which stores the agricultural produce and to ensure the farmers products are safe.

According to the weather department Mahbubnagar district received the highest rainfall. Kakatiya Hills, Madhapur, Chandanagar, Khwajaguda, Gachibowli and other places recorded more than 50mm of heavy rainfall in the GHMC limits while suburban areas Medchal, Malkajgiri and AS Rao Nagar also recorded rainfall.