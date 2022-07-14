Telangana rains: 3 districts to be closely monitored by govt

Hyderabad: Taking stock of the incessant rains and rising water levels in Godavari river, chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is continuously monitoring the situation.

At a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday, Kumar said that the government is taking a special focus on Mulugu, Bhupalpally, and Bhadrachalam districts due to continuous rains.

“The low-lying areas have been identified and the situation is being continuously monitored on an hourly basis,” he said.

According to the officials, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in nine districts, very light rains in another ten districts, and no rainfall in the remaining districts.

“The situation in most of the districts is normal and no major incidents have been reported. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed of which three are in Bhadrachalam, while two each are in Mulugu and Bhupalpally. Officials are monitoring the water overflows and inundation,” Kumar said.

Ever since the rains hit the state, around 19,071 people have been shifted to 223 special camps 6,318 persons shifted to 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, 4,049 persons shifted to 33 camps in Mulugu and 1,226 people have been placed in 20 camps in Bhupalpally.

The chief secretary said that 16 persons were rescued by NDRF teams while another two persons were airlifted by the Indian Air Force so far.