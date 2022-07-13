Telangana rains: Govt extends holidays for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced the extension of holidays for educational institutions up to July 16, in view of continuing rains and inimical weather conditions.

Authorities have been put on high alert as incessant rains continue to flood the state.

The government had on Sunday, announced a three-day holiday for educational institutions across Telangana in view of a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for various parts of the state.

With incessant rains in the upper basin of the Godavari river in Telangana, all reservoirs are filled to the brim. Water bodies are almost full in the Godavari basin.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday at a high-level meeting reviewed the flood position in the state and instructed the concerned irrigation officials to utilize the water.

As per the instructions of the chief minister, the irrigation department is now focusing on how to restore the levels and plans to release depending on the requirement of farmers. So that they can take up hassle-free cultivation during the monsoon season, a press note informed.

With the Sriram Sagar project and Pocharam in Nizamabad, Swarna and Kadem projects in Adilabad and Sripada Yellampalli in Peddapalli full to the brim, officials are confident of fulfilling the water requirements of farmers.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar had directed the collectors to step up vigil by setting up a control room in the collectorate. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments have been directed to ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains.