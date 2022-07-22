Telangana rains: Tribal woman delivers child on road in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A tribal woman gave birth to a baby on the road at Nagepalli Village in Bejjur Mandal in Asifabad, on Thursday.

A tribal woman, Kodapa Mallubai underwent labour pains on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital by auto. A road between Nagepallia and Bejjur Mandal centre was breached at a stream due to recent heavy rainfall in the state.

However, with the help of hospital staff, who rushed to the spot upon being informed about the situation, the woman, Mallubai, delivered her baby. Later she was admitted to a health care centre and discharged in the evening.

An official of the Medical health centre, Dr Ashwini informed that the mother and newborn baby were healthy and a local ASHA worker had been put in charge of monitoring the medical condition of the woman and child.

On July 18, a tribal woman Uyike Gandhari had to deliver a baby on the banks of a stream at Mamidiguda hamlet under Harkapur village in Indervelli Mandal due to heavy rains that damaged 78 roads and bridges in the district.

On May 2, a pregnant tribal woman walked approximately 10 kilometres from Govera Nayapuguda to Balanpur to give birth at the Nirmal government hospital. The lack of proper roads and bridges in some areas of the state especially in the Adilabad district caused the tribals, especially the elderly, to suffer.