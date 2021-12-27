Telangana ranks 3rd best state in Niti Aayog’s Health Index

New Delhi: Telangana has emerged as the third best state in Niti Aayog’s fourth Health Index in terms of overall health performance among larger states.

According to the report by the government think tank, Kerala has again emerged as the top-ranking state followed by Tamil Nadu, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst on health parameters.

The Telegu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are ranked as third and fourth respectively. The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

“The Index is a step towards helping States & UTs develop robust healthcare systems, track progress on health outcomes, build healthy competition & encourage cross-learning,” Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Courtesy: Niti Aayog

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh ranked at the top in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to the reference year (2019-20).

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance, while among UTs, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir ranked among the bottom in terms of overall performance but emerged as the leading performer in terms of incremental performance.

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

(With PTI inputs)