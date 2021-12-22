Telangana ranks 3rd in India for efficiently executing ICJS project

Hyderabad: Telangana is the third best-performing state in the Inter-operable criminal justice system (ICJS) programme, according to the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The MHA held a summit on effective practises followed by all states in the implementation of the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) and ICE Project in 2021, according to a media release.

The ICJS aims to connect the CCTNS project to the e-courts and e-prisons databases, as well as other judicial pillars. CCTNS is a project of the union government of India aimed at linking more than 14,000 police stations across the country to create an integrated system for effective policing through e-government.

Individual awards were also presented by the ministry of home affairs to the sub-inspector of SR Nagar police station Vuyyala Ramesh and Banna Sandhya, and constable of Tappachabutra police station both of Hyderabad City Police, and Dodla Anvitha, Basara police station, Nirmal District, for their significant contributions to the implementation of CCTNS and ICJS projects in the Telangana state.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy complimented the police computer services wing, which is led by additional director general (ADG) Ravi Gupta, who is also Telangana’s ICJS nodal officer. On December 17, the MHA held a virtual valedictory ceremony. On the 16th and 17th of December, a virtual conference was held for two days.