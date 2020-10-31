Telangana: Rare Indian Painted Frog spotted in Medak forest

Published: 31st October 2020
Medak: The frog- Indian Painted Frog (Uperodon Tabrobanicus)- which is mostly seen in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and western parts of India, was sighted in the Medak forest area probably for the first time.

Medak forest area, which is home to over 200 varieties of bird species in addition to several other flora and fauna, attracts hordes of wildlife photographers and environmentalists. A wildlife photographer recently spotted a rare frog in the Medak Forest Guest House.

“The sighting of the frog was significant since it was spotted outside its mapping area- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and western parts of India. Sailu said that the frog is mostly spotted in dry forests in these parts of the world. In local parlance, the frog is called Erupu Kappa (red frog),”said Wildlife photographer and environmentalist B Sailu, reports Telangana Today.

Earlier, the frog was spotted in Bejjur forest area in Telangana some four years ago.

