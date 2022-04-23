Telangana: Ration shops across state to be digitized soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has expedited the process of digitizing 17,500 ration shops across the state.

The state minister of food and civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday held a meeting with civil supplies, legal metrology, center for good governance and service providers to discuss the process of digitizing ration shops.

“State-of-the-art pass machines, integration of electronic weighing machines, and the smooth running of the stamping process all need to be coordinated and completed by all departments,” said the minister.

He said that steps should be taken to ensure that 2 crore 87 lakh people who consume ration goods should not be inconvenienced. Minister Kamalakar announced that the process of connecting 1545 shops under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be completed within this month, and the shops across the state will be connected by the end of June.