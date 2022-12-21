Telangana receives 138 EV charging stations under FAME scheme

Hyderabad: Under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme, Telangana received 138 EV charging stations, which will be established over five years beginning from April 2019.

The Center has created FAME-India in order to increase the use of electric vehicles in the country. The second phase is being implemented with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

Accordingly, a total of 2,877 EV charging stations have been suggested for establishment in 68 cities across 25 states and union territories.

The Hyderabad Outer Ring Road will receive 16 charging stations out of the 1,576 charging stations planned for highways and motorways.

The highest number of 317 EV charging stations sanctioned went to Maharashtra, followed by 281 in Tamil Nadu, 278 in Gujarat, 266 in Andhra Pradesh, 235 in Madhya Pradesh, 211 in Kerala, 207 in Uttar Pradesh, and 205 in Rajasthan, among others.