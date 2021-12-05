Telangana receives Rs 262 cr for highway development from Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana state has received funds worth Rs 262 crore from the Centre for the development of highways. The funds were granted after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to the Center.

The chief minister put forth a demand for an enhanced allotment of funds, as the state government submitted proposals seeking Rs 744 crore for the development of 42 highways in the state. Telangana government has twice appealed to the Centre, for the allotment of Central Road Funds (CRF), adhering to the request the Centre has allotted the funds as per the financial year 2021-22.

Khammam district is set to get two new road development projects worth Rs 35 crore following a request made to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. These would be directed towards widening and strengthening a 15.5 km road from Chintakani to Konijerla. In addition, the construction of the high-level bridge at Eshwaramadharam village in Kusumanchi Mandal would be taken up with Rs 15 crore to connect the local villages.

According to a report by Telangana Today, Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao said “Details of the development of roads proposed for the year 2021 have been submitted to the Centre in March. The Union government was also asked to speed up releasing of pending CRF funds.”