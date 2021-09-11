Telangana: Recent rains damaged over 2K km of roads in state

By News Desk|   Updated: 11th September 2021 2:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: The recent heavy rains for the past ten days have caused heavy damages to 2,226.63 km of roads in the Telangana State. In various places, the roads have been washed away.

In this regard, the Roads and Buildings Department has sought a report from the district officials on the extent of the roads damaged and that of washed away.

Nirmal district has seen the most battered roads with 268.98 km being damaged. In Jagtiyal 246.05 km, in Bhadradari Kothagudem 223.90 km, in Nagarkurnool 253 km of roads have been damaged due to incessant rainfall. Apart from this, large and wide potholes have also been noticed on the roads. The officials of the Roads and Buildings Department have estimated a budget of Rs.357.312 crores for the restoration of the damaged roads.

