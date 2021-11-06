Telangana records 151 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday registered 151 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,203, while the death toll rose to 3,963 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 45, followed by Karimnagar (16) and Medchal Malkajgiri (12), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 190 people recovering from the disease, the number of recoveries rose to 6,64,402, leaving 3,838 active cases. The bulletin said 33,226 samples were examined and the total number tested to date was 2,77,34,468. The samples tested per million population were 7,45,149.