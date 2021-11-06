Telangana records 151 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 6th November 2021 11:55 am IST
Hyderabad: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary as others wait in a queue, during a mobile vaccination drive by GHMC, at Risala Bazar in Hyderabad, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday registered 151 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,203, while the death toll rose to 3,963 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 45, followed by Karimnagar (16) and Medchal Malkajgiri (12), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 190 people recovering from the disease, the number of recoveries rose to 6,64,402, leaving 3,838 active cases. The bulletin said 33,226 samples were examined and the total number tested to date was 2,77,34,468. The samples tested per million population were 7,45,149.

