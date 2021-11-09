Telangana records 161 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: A total of 161 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality were recorded in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,72,650 and the death toll to 3,967 respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 3,750, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 50 new cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (12) and nine cases each in Rangareddy and Warangal Urban districts.

A total of 37,844 samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,78,35,158.

A total of 174 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,64,933.