Telangana records 163 new Covid cases

Hyderabad, March 2 : Telangana surpassed 2.99 lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 163 more cases detected during the last 24 hours.

Exactly a year after the first Covid case was detected in the state, the fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 2,99,086.

One more person succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 1,635.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid-19, 55.04 per cent were due to comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad saw the maximum number of cases at 27, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 13 and Rangareddy at 12. In the remaining 30 districts, the daily Covid-19 count was in single digit.

A total of 157 people recovered during this period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,95,544. The recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent against the national average of 97.1 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 1,907, including 774 people who are in home or institutional quarantine.

The health authorities conducted 40,181 tests during the last 24 hours. As many as 37,677 samples were tested in government labs and 2,504 in private labs.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, cumulative number of Covid tests rose to 87,61,207.

The samples tested per million population rose to 2,35,389. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,226 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals, 6,851 out of 7,633 beds were vacant.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.