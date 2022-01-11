Telangana records 1920 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, for the second day, after a marginal dip on Saturday, with 1920 new infections being reported on Monday, taking the tally to 6,97,775, while the death toll rose to 4045 with two cases of fatalities, the official health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,015, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (209), Ranga Reddy (159), and Sanga reddy (55) districts, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 417 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,77,234. Out of the 83153 samples tested on Monday, 15969 reports are awaited, said the bulletin.