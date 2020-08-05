Telangana records 2,012 new corona virus cases, 13 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 2,012 more people testing positive for the virus and 13 related fatalities being reported, taking the total infection tally in the state to 70,958.

Out of the new cases, 532 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri 198 and Rangareddy 188, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 4.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease touched 50,814, while 19,568 were under treatment.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the state was 0.81 per cent, while it was 2.10 per cent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate was 71.6 per cent in the state, while it was 66.31 per cent in the country, it added.

According to the bulletin, 21,118 samples were tested on August 4 taking the cumulative to 5.22 lakh.

It noted that the percentage of deaths caused by comorbidities was 53.87 per cent whereas that of casualties due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on wattsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

Source: PTI