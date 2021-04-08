Telangana records 2,055 COVID-19 cases, highest in six months

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th April 2021 12:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday registered 2,055 COVID-19 cases, the highest since October last year. Pushing the aggregate to over 3.18 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,741 with seven more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 398, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 214 and Rangareddy 174, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on April 7.

The total number of cases stood at 3,18,704 while with 303 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,601.

The state has 13,362 active cases and 87,332 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.06 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.866 lakh, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana 95.26 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 91.7.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button