Telangana records 31% excess rain from last year: IMD

Hyderabad: Telangana received 31% excess rainfall this year, the highest among sub-divisional meteorological regions. This monsoon, the state recorded 920 mm rainfall this year vis-a-vis 701.2 mm previously said Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

As the southwest monsoon nears its withdrawal, IMD stated that at least eight sub-divisional regions have recorded excess showers, led by Telangana which has received 31% surplus rain this year.

The department revealed that the southern state received about 920 mm of rain between June 1 to September 20, 2021. Other regions expecting to receive heavy rainfall include Delhi, Marathwada, Rayalseema, north interior Karnataka, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reports The Times of India (TOI).

This is the first time in the past many years that Telangana has recorded the highest surplus rains in the country. It can be attributed to seven rain gauge systems that the state witnessed into low-pressure areas, cyclonic circulations, and troughs.

“Of them, two occurred in June, three in July, and two in August,” said Naga Ratna, director in charge at the IMD, Hyderabad. She added that even now, rains are triggered by a trough extending from south interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana.

Telangana recorded 48% of excess rains by the end of the southwest monsoon last year. However, it was not the highest in the country as Sourashtra Kutch recorded 126% of excess rains in 2020.

Experts have attributed this to change in weather patterns. “Usually, the weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal have a tendency to travel in the northwesterly direction towards Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

However, in the last few years, the track of monsoon systems changed and it is now traveling in the westerly direction across central parts triggering massive rains over Telangana,” elucidated Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, of Skymet Weather, an independent weather forecasting agency.