Telangana records 496 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 496 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 7,98,621.

Hyderabad district accounted for the highest number of cases with 341, while its neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy reported 40 and 68, respectively.

A health department bulletin said 205 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,90,897.

The recovery rate declined to 99.03 percent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,808 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 3,613, it said.

The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases since early June.