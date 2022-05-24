Telangana records 50 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 24th May 2022 11:19 pm IST
Representative Image (Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,948.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A Health department bulletin said 45 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,460.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

The bulletin said 12,480 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 377, it said.

