Telangana records 872 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Hyderabad: A record 872 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm on Monday while seven persons died due to Covid-19. With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 8,674 while the death toll increased to 217.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 872 new cases, as many as 713 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 107 cases were registered in Ranga Reddy district.

As many 4,005 people have been discharged on getting cured and presently there are 4,452 Active Cases in the State. A total of 3,189 samples were tested on Monday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 60,243.