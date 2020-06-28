Telangana records 983 new coronavirus cases

Hyderabad: Four deaths and 983 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,419, informed the state government.

Active cases

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 9,000 cases are active. While 5,172 patients have been discharged after treatment, the death toll has increased to 247.

Coronavirus cases in India

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India’s COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours.

Source: ANI