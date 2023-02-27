Telangana records GSDP growth rate of 8.6; 3rd highest in India

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded an average Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 8.6, according to the data from 2005-06 to 2021-22 making the state the third highest in the country.

In 2013-14, during the formation of the state, the GSDP was Rs 5.05 lakh crores and by 2022-23 it increased to Rs 13.27 lakh crores.

According to data by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) between 2005-06 and 2021-22, agricultural economists have compiled a report over the performance of different States in the country.

According to these reports, the average annual growth rate (AAGR) of Telangana’s GSDP is 8.6 percent. Gujarat is in the top with 8.9 percent AAGR in GSDP, followed by Uttarakhand with 8.7 percent.

This growth in GSDP is being attributed to growth in agricultural GSDP of Telangana, which is at an average 6.4 percent during the period.

While Madhya Pradesh with 7.3 percent has the highest AAGR in agriculture and allied sectors, Andhra Pradesh stood second with 6.6 percent. This is followed by Jharkhand and Telangana with 6.4 percent.

The GSDP growth rate of Telangana is 9.5 percent in 2018-19, 8.2 percent in 2019-20, 2.4 percent in 2020-21, 19.1 percent in 2021-22 and 15.6 percent in 2022-23.