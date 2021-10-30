Telangana records most cases of female suicides due to bankruptcy

Hyderabad: As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Telangana has witnessed the highest number of female suicides caused by bankruptcy and debt. The state has logged 202 cases of women who took their own life due to financial concerns. This is followed by Tamil Nadu at a distant second, with only 82 cases of female suicides owing to the same reason.

Telangana also comes at the fourth place in male suicides caused by bankruptcy or indebtedness.

Maharashtra ranked first in the list with 1284 bankruptcy or debt related male deaths. This was followed by Karnataka at 982 and Andhra Pradesh at 746. Telangana accounts for 745 deaths which is just a single digit below its neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

None of the male or female deaths by suicide in Telangana took place in the capital city of Hyderabad.

However, when it comes to suicide attempts by men and women owing to domestic and family related concerns, Telangana has recorded 42 male suicides and 62 female suicides respectively which is far lower than the plight of other states.

Telangana also ranked fourth in the highest number of suicides among daily wage workers with a total of 3831 deaths.

The states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal recorded the lowest cases of male deaths by suicide due to indebtedness.

While Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal recorded the lowest cases of female deaths by suicide due to the same.