Telangana records negligible rainfall in Feb, harsh summer ahead

Hyderabad: Telangana State Development and Planning Society’s (TSDPS) data recorded negligible rainfall in the month of February leading to a 98 percent deficit.

The state recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall in contradiction to the normal 4.6 mm. Last year, the state saw 35.9 mm of rainfall in two months.

January too remained dry recording only 0.7 mm of rainfall as against a normal rainfall of 6.8 mm. \

Overall lack of rain from the southern peninsular where a 59 percent deficit was seen as of February 26 was the reason stated behind the decrease.

Telangana will also experience severe heat this year as the snowfall and rains in the north and central India have occurred infrequently.

The state has touched a maximum temperature above 32 degrees Celsius in almost all districts but at the same time, the minimum temperatures have fallen to as low as 12.6 degrees Celsius.

While the day temperature remains hot, the night temperatures are low in line with the routine February temperatures.

Sunday recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 12.6 degrees in Rangareddy followed by Vikarabad at 12.9 degrees.

The highest temperature of 37 degrees was recorded at Bhadrachalam and 36.9 degrees in Nizamabad.